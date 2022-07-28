Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale takes up to 60% off slippers, boots, more from $28

The Nordstrom Rack UGG Flash Sale takes up to 60% off slippers, boots, gloves, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. Update your boots before fall with the women’s Cory II Shearling Boots that are currently marked down to $100, which is $50 off the original rate. These boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and pair nicely with leggings or jeans alike. You can choose from three color options and it has a pull tab on the back to make them a breeze to slide on. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Under Armour Back to School Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!