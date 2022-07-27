Under Armour takes up to 25% off back to school gear: Apparel, packs, more

25% off from $12

The Under Armour takes up to 25% off back to school gear including apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Hustle 5.0 Backpack that’s marked down to $41 and originally sold for $55. This backpack is gender neutral and can be found in twenty color options. This style has a water-resistant outer and breathable mesh, cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. It can easily fit a 15-inch MacBook and has several pockets for organization. Score even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Nike Back to Fall Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles.

