Under Armour takes up to 25% off back to school gear: Apparel, packs, more

The Under Armour takes up to 25% off back to school gear including apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Hustle 5.0 Backpack that’s marked down to $41 and originally sold for $55. This backpack is gender neutral and can be found in twenty color options. This style has a water-resistant outer and breathable mesh, cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. It can easily fit a 15-inch MacBook and has several pockets for organization. Score even more deals by heading below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tech Polo Shirt $16 (Orig. $40)
- Tech Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $30)
- Iso-Chill Airvent Shorts $30 (Orig. $75)
- Hustle Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt $45 (Orig. $55)
- Hustle 5.0 Backpack $41 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Marbella VII Sandals $24 (Orig. $32)
- Favorite Backpack $30 (Orig. $40)
- UA Play Up Shorts 3.0 $20 (Orig. $25)
- Low Cut 6-Pack Socks $18 (Orig. $22)
- Tech Twist Tank Top $19 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
You will also want to check out the Nike Back to Fall Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles.
