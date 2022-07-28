Massive RTX GPU sale at Amazon from $650: 3090 Ti $1,374 plus 3080/Ti and 3070 Ti

Amazon is offering the ZOTAC RTX 3090 Ti Amp Extreme Holo 24GB Graphics Card for $1,373.85 shipped. Down from a list price of $2,100, the RTX 3090 Ti’s MSRP of $1,999, and a regular going rate over the past month or so of $1,500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. As the most powerful graphics card on the market right now, the RTX 3090 Ti delivers over 1TB/s of memory bandwidth, making it perfect for games with a ton of high-quality assets at 4K or 8K. It also packs ZOTAC’s IceStorm 2.0 advanced cooling technology to ensure the card doesn’t overheat during intense gaming sessions. Plus, with HDMI 2.1 support, you’ll easily be able to use this with modern TVs and high-end monitors. Check out our RTX 3090 Ti announcement coverage to learn more about this premium graphics card and then head below for additional GPU discounts.

More GPU deals:

Add some extra flair to your setup with the Sengled RGBW Smart LED light bars that are on sale for a new all-time low of 40% off. Down to $42 at Amazon, these lights would make for the perfect upgrade to your desk setup after picking up a new graphics card.

ZOTAC RTX 3090 Ti features:

The new ultimate is here with the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Series. Focused with function over form, the top-tier AMP Extreme Holo is equipped with the award-winning HoloBlack design and the most powerful IceStorm cooling system from ZOTAC

