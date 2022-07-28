Sengled’s RGBW Smart LED light bars fall to new all-time low at $42 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Sengled RGBW Smart LED Light Bars for $41.99 shipped. Down from $70, this knocks a full 40% off its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to give your space a visual overhaul, these smart light bars are perfect for home theaters as well as gaming setups. Packing RGBW LEDs, you’ll be able to reproduce just about any color or temperature on the spectrum. It also supports both Alexa and Assistant for voice controls and leverages the Sengled Home app for grouping, scheduling, and more. Check out our hands-on coverage of Sengled’s lineup to learn more about what to expect from the company and then head below for additional information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, then we recommend checking out the Sengled Smart Light Bulb that can be picked up for $12 at Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t have the same RGBW LEDs inside of it and you won’t be able to use the bulb in the same way as the light bars above. However, for a much lower cost you can add ambient lighting around your home in various ways, which is also a great way to place splashes of color to make different decor items pop.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found the Logitech Litra Glow streaming light on sale for the first time at $50. It’ll upgrade your desk setup on a budget and is perfect to pair with the ASUS ROG Eye S 1080p60 webcam that’s on sale for $80, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate. your streaming setup on a budget with first discount to $50

Sengled LED Light Bar features:

Enhance TV/Movie/Sports/Gaming experiences with the Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED Multicolor Light Bars. Sleek and stylish light bars can be mounted to flat surfaces or stand in various directions. Control your lights in multiple ways – On/Off, dimming, color change, color temperature change, schedule, scene setting. Dynamic audio-sync with built-in microphone for movie mode, game mode, music mode and more. Voice control using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

