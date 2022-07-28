Land 5TB of Time Machine backups with WD’s MyPassport Drive for $102.50 shipped today

Amazon is now offering the WD 5TB My Passport for Mac Portable External Hard Drive for $102.49 shipped. Regularly $160 directly from Western Digital where it is now marked down to $125, this model is also on sale for $120 via Best Buy and is now within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low. It might not be a speedy portable SSD, but it will still provide reliable storage or backups and for a whole lot less cash on a TB by TB basis – a 4TB My Passport SSD sells for $477 on Amazon. It is “Time Machine-ready” for simple and affordable backups alongside both USB-C and USB-A connectivity. The WD password protection system is joined by the usual 256-bit AES hardware encryption and it measures out at 4.22 by 2.95 inches. Head below for additional details.

If you don’t need all 5TB today’s lead deal ships with, consider dropping down to the 2TB variant. Still more than capable of providing reliable photo and Time Machine storage, it sells for $65 shipped on Amazon, saving you an additional $37.50 over the discounted listing featured above.

Be sure to jump into our video tutorial review of the Samsung 980 Pro M.2 1TB SSD PlayStation 5 upgrade, then check out the ongoing deal on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 2TB Portable SSD. One of the more value-packed options on the market, this model is now matching the Amazon all-time low at $200 with transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s alongside USB-C connectivity and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear. All of the details you need are waiting in our recent deal coverage.

WD 5TB My Passport for Mac features:

Designed for Mac and Time Machine ready

USB-C and USB-A compatible

Password protection plus 256-bit AES hardware encryption

WD Discovery software for WD Backup, password protection and drive management

SuperSpeed USB port; USB 2.0 compatible

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!