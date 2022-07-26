Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 2TB Portable SSD returns to all-time low for second time at $200

Amazon is now offering the Kingston XS2000 2TB High Performance Portable Solid-State Drive for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $285 and more recently on the $249 range, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we have seen it selling at this price. It is also the same listing we saw go live for Prime Day 2022. The same goes for the 1TB model at $107.99 shipped. This one delivers a ton of value in the portable SSD category at this price – the slower and quite popular SanDisk Extreme model sells for $235 – considering it can reach speeds at up to 2,000MB/s with USB-C connectivity and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear. It also delivers protection against water, dust, and drops with an included rubber sleeve. More details below.

As we mentioned above, the 1TB model comes in at nearly $100 less while delivering the same feature set with less capacity. However, the same goes for the 500GB model that will save you even more at just under $70, coming within cents of the all-time low.

Be sure to check out the ongoing all-time low on the on the Samsung T7 Shield model while you’re at it, not to mention our hands-on review from a few months back. Then dive into this morning’s fresh new price drop on Kingston’s DataTraveler 256GB USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive while it’s marked down to $40 shipped over at Amazon. All of the details you need on that are right here.

Kingston XS2000 2TB SSD features:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.

Capacities up to 2TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

