Waterpik’s regularly $80 Aquarius Water Flosser for the whole family drops to $55 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Waterpik WP-662 Aquarius Water Flosser for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $100 directly from WaterPik, it more typically sells for $80 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked in over a year outside of a limited deal for Prime Day. This model delivers 10 pressure settings including a gum massage mode alongside a built-in timer/pacer and seven flossing tips so the whole family can use the same unit. The dishwater-safe removable 22-ounce reservoir is joined by 360-degree tip rotation so you can more easily get at each area of your mouth as well as shipping with the American Dental Association (ADA) seal of approval. More details below.

The H2ofloss Water Flosser is also quite a popular option in the product category, delivering a similar experience just with fewer flossing tips and pressure settings. However the $30 price tag might make it a more than worthy consideration for some folks.

Waterpik WP-662 Aquarius Water Flosser features:

ADVANCED WATER FLOSSING: Aquarius is a performance water flosser model featuring enhanced pressure with 10 settings for a custom clean, massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer/pacer pauses briefly at 30 secs and 1 min to help track flossing time.

HIGH VOLUME RESERVOIR AND SLIM HANDLE: Holds 22 ounces for 90 seconds of use, no refilling required. Small maneuverable handle makes it easy to floss all areas including back teeth and includes a convenient water on/off switch.

