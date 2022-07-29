Amazfit’s all-new GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch with 15-day battery life sees first discount to $105

Amazon is now offering the all-new Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch in both colorways for $104.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going or $120, this 13% price drop is the first discount for this just-released smartwatch. Powered by Zepp OS, this ultra-slim and light watch features 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, stress monitoring, and 120+ sports modes with smart recognition of seven activities. You’re looking at 15-day battery life with typical usage and up to 45 days in battery saver mode with the 1.65 AMOLED display giving you access to over 10 mini apps and Alexa integration. Today’s deal is valid for the two colorways that are currently out, Midnight Black and Flamingo Pink. There is also support for five satellite positioning systems integrated into the watch so you can have accurate route tracking while out on a run. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t need the latest and greatest, you could go with the Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker for $31. Unlike the lead deal here, this is more in line with a Fitbit tracker with its slim screen displaying various details about your exercise with 15-day battery life to boot. You get the same 24/7 heart rate and sleep tracking that is present in the new GTS 4 Mini too. There are 11 built-in sports modes that allow you to record how many calories you’ve burned with a similar 5 ATM of water resistance.

Listening to music while exercising is a must for some people, so why not pick up the Jabra Elite 7 Active ANC Earbuds at the second-best price we’ve seen of $120? Wrapped in a rubberized veneer exterior, the Elite 7 Active earbuds are designed for physical activity with 8-hour battery life with an additional 30 with the charging case.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch features:

A PAI score is calculated by processing data about your heart rate and other complex health information with an algorithm. This single-value score provides a customized health evaluation for each user based on their unique health data, offering everyone a personalized experience.

You can talk to Alexa on your Amazfit GTS 4 Mini. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices and more.

The watch is equipped with a self-developed motion algorithm, which assesses specialized data such as maximum oxygen uptake (VO2 Max), full recovery time, training load and training effect. Stay informed of performance aspects that can affect recovery, progress and exercise capacity, and track your performance data more professionally.

