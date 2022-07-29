Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds pack ANC into a rugged design with $60 discount down to $120

Amazon currently offers the Jabra Elite 7 Active ANC Earbuds for $119.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from $180, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve seen to date at $60 off, while coming within $4 of the all-time low set once before back in May. This is also $20 under our previous mention. Wrapped in a rubberized veneer exterior, the Elite 7 Active earbuds from Jabra are on the more rugged side to live up to the fitness-focused design. Powering the ANC experience are 6mm drivers which pair with 8-hour battery life that is supplemented by another 30 hours thanks to the charging case. Oh and don’t forget the onboard access to Google Assistant that rounds out the package. Head below for more.

The Jabra Elite 4 earbuds on the other hand deliver a similar package geared towards tagging along on summer workouts and the like for less. Clocking in at $100 on Amazon, these still pack active noise cancellation, but make some tradeoffs like ditching multidevice connectivity, cutting playback time to 7 hours, and more. You’ll find all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

If you’re prefer a slightly higher-end experience that ditches the more fitness-focused build, we’re also still tracking an all-time low on Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro. These earbuds pack much of the same ANC audio experience with onboard Google Assistant, just on sale for $140 from the usual $200 price tag.

Jabra Elite 7 Active features:

When you’re working up a sweat, Elite 7 Active stay comfortably in place; With our unique ShakeGrip technology along with being IP57 water and sweatproof, these earbuds are designed to stay in no matter how hard you work out. Choose your preferred levels of immersion or awareness for your workout with adjustable ANC and HearThrough technology – only hear what you want to hear.

