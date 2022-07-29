ASICS Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel, more

The ASICS Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Gel-Nimbus 23 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $110, which is $40 off the original rate. These lightweight running shoes are highly flexible to promote a natural stride. They’re also cushioned to promote comfort and it’s available in thirteen different color options. This style is great for outdoor long-distance running and with over 1,000 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Dillard’s End of Summer Clearance Event here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links