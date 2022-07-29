ASICS Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel, more

The ASICS Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Gel-Nimbus 23 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $110, which is $40 off the original rate. These lightweight running shoes are highly flexible to promote a natural stride. They’re also cushioned to promote comfort and it’s available in thirteen different color options. This style is great for outdoor long-distance running and with over 1,000 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Dillard’s End of Summer Clearance Event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Gel-Nimbus 23 Running Shoes $110 (Orig. $150)
- Gel-Excite 8 Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $75)
- Gel-Kayano 28 Running Shoes $120 (Orig. $160)
- Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoes $55 (Orig. $65)
- Gel-Jog Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Gel-Cumulus 23 Running Shoes $90 (Orig. $120)
- Gel-Kayano 28 Running Shoes $120 (Orig. $160)
- Gel-Nimbus 23 Running Shoes $110 (Orig. $150)
- Roadblast Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $90)
- Gel-Scram 6 Running Shoes $40 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
