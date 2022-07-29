New Amazon all-time low hits Chefman’s Electric Wine Opener bundle at under $14

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Electric Wine Opener for $13.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18 and more recently in the $16 range, today’s deal is nearly 25% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find at a couple bucks below our previous mention. This battery-operated solution will have you opening bottles cleanly with one-button operation. All you have to do is “place the opener over the top of the bottle, press a button, and in seconds the cork emerges.” The cord-free opener also ships with a foil cutter, a vacuum pump stopper to keep contents fresh if you don’t finish the bottle in one go, and a pourer attachment. More details below.

If you want to look like the sommelier at a fancy restaurant when you’re opening wine bottles for guests (or yourself), check out the manual Hicoup Wine Opener. This is one of the more popular options on Amazon with a steel construction and wood-capped handle. It also comes in at just under $11 Prime shipped right now delivering a more affordable solution than the model above with a fold-out foil cutter in tow.

But if you’re more focused on your outdoor cooking capabilities right now, dive into this 2022 Amazon low now live on Cuisinart’s Flat-Top Gas Griddle at under $113 shipped. It delivers 275-square inches of cold-rolled steel cooking surface alongside up to 20,000 BTUs of cooking power and a twist-to-start ignition. The rest of the details you need are waiting in our deal coverage and be sure to head over to our home goods guide for more kitchen and cooking gear.

Chefman Electric Wine Opener features:

ONE-BUTTON OPERATION MAKES OPENING WINE STRESS-FREE: Simply place the opener over the top of the bottle, press a button, and in seconds the cork emerges. No sticking, no breakage, no worries.

ELEGANT DESIGN FITS ANY DECOR: Black, sleek, and cord-free, the 9-inch tall black opener looks great standing on the table or in the dining room ready for action.

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES HELP YOU POUR LIKE A PRO: Use the sharp foil cutter to remove the metal cap neatly and easily. Insert the pourer to help the wine “breathe” and to go from bottle to glass with no spilling. A vacuum pump stopper keeps any wine left in the bottle fresh tasting.

