EGO’s 24-inch Power+ 56V cordless hedge trimmer sees price cut to new low at $87

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 24-inch Brushless 56V Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $87.20 shipped. Down from a $125 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves you 30% in the process. This is part of EGO’s Power+ 56V tool lineup, so anything you have that already uses that battery is compatible here. There’s a 24-inch dual-action hardened steel reciprocating blade with a 1-inch cut capacity in tow. The electric brake stops the blade action quickly and they’re also fully serviceable should you need to do any maintenance in the future. Keep reading for more.

You could instead choose to pick up the BLACK+DECKER 18-Inch Electric Hedge Trimmer alongside the Woods 16/2 50-foot outdoor extension cord and save some cash. While it’s not quite as nice as the EGO hedge trimmer above, BLACK+DECKER’s model comes in at just $39 on Amazon. Plus, for $15 more the extension cord means you won’t have to have extra batteries to trim hedges around the house this summer or fall.

The world’s first cordless hedge trimmer with a 1″ cut capacity! The EGO POWER+ Hedge Trimmer has a high-efficiency brushless motor which allows for longer run times and lighter weight. The 24″ dual action, hardened steel blades for precise, clean cuts. The trimmer is also equipped with fully serviceable blades to make sharpening quick and easy. Delivering 3,000 strokes per minute to get the tough jobs done faster. Compatible with all EGO POWER+ ARC Lithium batteries (available separately) to deliver Power Beyond Belief.

