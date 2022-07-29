Sun Joe Amazon summer sale discounts electric pressure washers, mowers, more from $38

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Sun Joe electric outdoor tools headlined by its SPX3000-MAX 2800 MAX PSI Pressure Washer at $185.87 shipped. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer is delivering a new 2022 low as well as the best price in well over a month at $64 off. A notable tool for having in your arsenal, Sun Joe’s higher-end pressure washer lets you replace an existing gas-powered unit or just finally bring home one of the patio cleaning machines. This model will make quick work of grime or dirt buildup with a 14.5A motor that can dish out 2,800 PSI water pressures. There are five different spray tips included in the box to go alongside a 34-inch extension wand, 35-foot power cord, and more. Head below for additional Sun Joe deals from $38.

Though for all of your summer joy riding and the like, our Green Deals guide is also tracking a pretty notable price cut on the Swagtron EB-6 Bandit e-bike. This model is now even more affordable than before with a $100 discount bringing the price tag down to $800 with its fat tire design and 18.6MPH top speeds in tow.

Sun Joe 2800 MAX PSI Pressure Washer features:

Made for those who expect the most out of their machines, every Sun Joe Max pressure washer comes with the most-requested features for your most demanding jobs – like durable 20-foot steel-reinforced high-pressure hose, dual 30.4 fl oz onboard detergent tanks to simultaneously store two different types of detergent, and a 35-foot power cord with built-in GFCI. Whether you’re a pressure washer pro, or just a homeowner who appreciates the value of pro-grade gear, SPX3000-MAX will perform for you.

