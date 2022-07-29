Use this 1,000-lumen battery-powered motion-sensing LED light to illuminate your patio for $30

LePower (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1,000-lumen Outdoor Motion-sensing LED Flood Light for $29.99 shipped. Down 25% from its normal going rate of $40, today’s deal also marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This light is perfect for illuminating driveways, backyards, patios, and more with ease. It has a built-in motion sensor that can pick up movement up to 72 feet away at a 180-degree sensing angle. With this function, the light can remain off (or dim) when no motion is detected, and then go to full brightness to completely illuminate the area. Plus, the light is battery-powered by four D-cell batteries, meaning you can install it anywhere. Keep reading for more.

Of course you could instead opt for a pair of solar-powered floodlights that are available for $20 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Outputting 450-lumens each, these lights can be placed anywhere around your property and require no wiring for install. Plus, there’s a built-in battery that’s recharged by the sun, making it extremely energy-efficient.

LePower Outdoor LED Flood Light features:

At a 180°sensing angle, the motion sensor of battery flood lights is sensitive enough to pick up motion 72 feet away (0-72ft range of motion sensing). 3 adjustable light panels provide better light coverage than single or dual head lights and can be moved to light specific areas. The wireless motion sensor light outdoor is suitable for areas where electricity and sunlight are not available. Motion security lights Outdoor is powered by 4 D batteries (not included) to provide bright illumination. Easy to install with a bag of accessories in 3 minutes, no main power or wiring or professional electrician required.

