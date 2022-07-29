Cuisinart 13-pc. Wood Handle Grill Tool Set at $23 (Amazon low), charcoal grills from $22, more

Amazon has now launched a notable Cuisinart BBQ sale featuring everything from grills and portable cookers to accessories and more from $17. One standout deal is on the Cuisinart CGS-W13 Wooden Handle Grill Tool Set for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $40, it more typically sells in the $28 range and is now at the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon. This 13-piece collection has just about everything you need to supplement your grilling action this year including a spatula, cleaning brush, tongs, four stainless skewers, and four corn cob holders, all of which comes in a neat carrying/storage case. Everything is made from a combination of steel and wood with leather-like ties so you can neatly hang them on the side of the BBQ. Head below for additional deals.

You’ll find the rest of Amazon’s Cuisinart grilling deals waiting for you on this landing page. Joining yesterday’s deal on the brand’s flat-top gas griddle, you’ll find a host of portable cookers on sale as well as even more accessories, an all-metal utensil set, grill wok, a BBQ mat, and even more. The deals start from under $17 Prime shipped with mini charcoal grills starting from $22.

An even more intelligent grilling experience comes by way of the now discounted COSORI hands-free smart AeroBlaze 8-in-1 Air Fryer Grill. Currently sitting at the $120 Amazon low, it delivers Alexa voice control for a completely hands-off experience (if you want) alongside the ability to grill, air fry, roast, and more. Everything you need to know about this deal is right here and you’ll find even more where this came from over in our home goods guide.

Cuisinart CGS-W13 Wooden Handle Tool Set features:

The Cuisinart 13 Piece Wooden Grill Tool Set is a simple and effective way to equip any griller for the season. The set consists of 12 individual grill tools inside a recycled plastic case. Each tool is cut from durable stainless steel and set in robust wooden handles emblazoned with the Cuisinart brand. The set includes an 18.5” Spatula, 17.5” Cleaning Brush, 18” Tongs, Four 13.5” All Stainless Skewers, and 4 corn cob holders. The tongs, brush and spatula also have convenient leather straps to easily hang them on your grill hooks.

