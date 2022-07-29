Pad & Quill leather AirTag keychains up to 32% off from $17, plus up to $200 off messenger bags

Pad & Quill is now marking down all of its leather bags, duffles, and messenger-style carriers for this weekend only along with its handcrafted leather AirTag cases. Everything on this page is 20% off but you can also apply a special promo code at checkout for an additional 15% off, delivering some particularly notable price tags on the brand’s leather bags and accessories from now through Monday. Shipping is free in orders over $35 and you’ll find more details waiting down below along with the promo code.

Pad & Quill leather AirTag cases and bags up to 32% off

Just about anything you find in the sale is now carrying a solid discount, especially when applying code PQ15 to knock the price down even more at checkout. But one notable offer is on the 4-pack of its Mighty AirTag Leather Keychains. Regularly $80, you can use the code above to bring your total down to $54.73 shipped, or $13.68 each. You can also just purchase one from $16.97, down from the regular $25. This one landed in our roundup of the best AirTag cases out there for its premium leather construction, parachute-grade stitching, and stainless steel key ring. You’ll also find a Pad & Quill logo embossment and 25-year warranty that will certainly have you protected for the entire lifetime of the product.

Browse through there rest of the sale items eligible for the code above right here. Along with the duffle and messenger-style carriers, you’ll also find the other Pad & Quill AirTags cases, with similar pricing as the model highlighted above, and some cable organizers.

Speaking of leather Apple gear accessories, be sure to dive into the Nomad outlet sale that is now live and delivering up to 40% off iPhone cases, MagSafe mounts, and more. All of the details you need on these deals are waiting for you in yesterday’s feature.

Pad & Quill Mighty AirTag Leather Keychain features:

We know who we are, the folks that seem to endlessly ask, “Have you seen my keys?” We who identify with that last statement are very thankful for the Apple AirTags. Designed to magically help us find whatever ‘key’ item has been misplaced. We used gorgeous full-grain leather, the very same used in all our leather bags. The Keychain will look handsome for decades, and we paired it with UV-resistant incredibly durable stitching and top-quality stainless steel hardware. Just place the AirTag into the snug-fitting pocket and go about your life knowing it is always be watching out for your key stuff!

