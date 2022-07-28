Nomad outlet sale takes 40% off iPhone 12 leather cases from $30, MagSafe mounts, more

Nomad today is launching a new outlet sale that’s taking up to 85% off a selection of its leather cases and in-house accessories. Shipping is free in orders over $150. Our top pick this time around turns to Nomad’s signature collection of leather cases and covers for previous-generation iPhone 12 series devices. Well-reviewed at 9to5Toys, the Modern Leather Folio Cover at $39.95 is one highlight and down from the usual $70 going rate. This is the best price of the year at 40% off and well below our previous mention of 25% off. Covering all four versions of iPhone 12 series devices, these folio covers are all comprised of premium Horween leather with internal shock-absorbing TPE bumpers for looking great while still protecting your device. Not to mention, you’ll also find a few card slots in the front of the folio to round out the build. Head below for more.

Another highlight from the sale has the unique Nomad Stainless Steel MagSafe Mount marked down to $49.95. This 50% discount has now arrived at the lowest price of the year, delivering all of the premium stylings for less. We walked away basking in the high-end accessory’s glory in our original hands-on review, and today’s price cut makes it a bit more affordable to bring home this high-end accessory. Effectively covering your Apple MagSafe charger in a stainless steel ring, this mount keeps the unit secured to your desk so picking up your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset doesn’t bring the charger up with it.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for even more ways to save from Nomad. There are plenty of previous-generation accessories with deep discounts attached as the brand looks to clear out some not so recent inventory. You’ll find plenty of other ways to bring its signature leather builds to your everyday carry, as well as charging cables and more at the best prices of the year.

