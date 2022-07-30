Stay motivated and hydrated with these unique water bottles from $7.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Fidus Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection and of sizes and colors of its motivational water bottles from $7.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 1-gallon Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker and Straw at $17.46. For comparison, you would normally pay $26 for this bottle with today’s deal marking the second-best price of the year and saving you 33%. On the side of this unique water bottle there are printed inspirational quotes to help you make it through the day. Also, you’ll find time markers which remind you when you should reach each drinking goal to stay properly hydrated as you go throughout your day. The side mouth fills easily with water and ice cubes and there’s a built-in straw to make it simple to drink. The bottle is also BPA free if that’s something you try to avoid in plastics. Check out the rest of the sizes available at Amazon right here and then head below for more great information.

You could save a few bucks by ditching the larger 1-gallon size and printed motivational quotes/times to drink that today’s lead deal has to offer. Instead, Amazon has a 2-pack of its own 24-ounce water bottles available for a total of $13 right now. That makes each bottle only $6.50, which is a great value all around if you just need to stay hydrated.

Don’t forget that you can pick up the latest Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch that’s on sale for the first time at $105. Coming with 15-day battery life and the ability to track walks, bike rides, and other workouts, this is a great pair with either bottle above if you’re after a way to stay fit as we close out the summer and head toward fall.

Fidus Motivational Water Bottle features:

With unique inspirational quote and time marker on it, this water bottle is great for measuring your daily intake of water, reminding you stay hydrated and drink enough water throughout the day. A must have for any fitness goals including weight loss and overall health. Large 128 OZ capacity ensures you enjoy one full water bottle/jug without having to refill it frequently.Featured with measuring scale help you check the actual amount of water intake easily and clearly. Wide-mouth opening is easy to fill with ice cubes and clean.

