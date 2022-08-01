Amazon’s Under Armour Sale takes 25% off apparel, footwear, and accessories

Ali Smith -
FashionUnder Armour
25% off from $17

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering Under Armour apparel, footwear, and accessories at 25% off from $17 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Tactical Tech T-Shirt for men that’s marked down to $18.74 Prime shipped. This t-shirt is regularly priced at $25 and it’s available in several color options. The fabric is lightweight, breathable, and has a chafe-free seam construction. It can also be worn throughout any season and its anti-odor technology helps you to stay fresh throughout the day. Score even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Carhartt Flash Sale takes 40% off best-selling apparel and gear for back to school.

