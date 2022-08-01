Official Apple Watch bands fall to new Amazon lows: Sport Loop and more from $25 (Reg. $49)

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Watch Sport Loop band from $34.99 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $49, this is a new all-time low for the discounted colorways, with today’s offer beating previous price cuts by $4 in order to deliver an all-around rare chance to save. These official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands deliver a soft and lightweight design that’s also breathable on your wrist to ensure it’s ideal for workouts. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist. That ensures it is ready to stay nice and snug through workouts and the like with a slightly more breathable design. Head below for more from $25.

Alongside the Sport Loop band above, there are some additional in-house Apple Watch straps up for sale. Detailed below, there are a collection of official silicone Sport Bands marked down via Amazon in various colorways and sizes. Some are on sale for the very first times, while others are seeing deep discounts starting at $25.

If the discounted stylings today aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Apple Watch Sport Loop band features:

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.

