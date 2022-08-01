Bowflex’s popular SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell returns to low at $100 (Reg. $150)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell for $99.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day and while we were expecting an Amazon price match, it is still starting from $144 there at the time of writing. Regularly $150 these days, this is a solid $50 off, $15 under our previous mention, and matching the Amazon all-time low. Easily one of, if not, the most popular options in the product category, any time this model drops to $100 it is a notable, mention-worthy deal. Alongside the included 1-year JRNY membership for guided workouts, it ranges from 8 to 40 pounds by way of the weight selection dial. Ready to replace six kettlebells into a space-saving versatile workout accessory, it also features an “ergonomic” handle and, like most kettlebells, supports a wide-range of exercises for just about the entire body. More details below. 

While not quite as elegant and high-tech a setup, the Apex Adjustable Exercise Kettlebell comes in at under $54 shipped. This one delivers a “a 15-pound weighted handle, 4 non-weighted removable spacer disks, and a 5-pound bottom plate” to save you even more cash while still upgrading your home gym setup. 

Another great addition to your workout kit is a fresh pair of wireless earbuds. Fortunately, we are tracking some notable and rare deals on the Beats Fit Pro ANC earbuds with Apple’s H1 chip that are now listed at $180 shipped via Amazon. This is the second-best price we have ever tracked and you can get a full breakdown of the pricing history and specs in this morning’s coverage right here

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell features:

Reap the benefits of variable strength training with this Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell. The single adjustable weight replaces six kettlebells and provides resistance ranging from 8 to 40 lbs. in a convenient space-saving design. A twist of the dial on this Bowflex 840 kettlebell lets you change the desired weight as you follow along with instructional videos or workout on your own.

