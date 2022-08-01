Beats Fit Pro ANC earbuds with H1 chip drop to $180 alongside Beats Studio Buds at $120

To start the week, Amazon is discounting a pair of Beats true wireless earbuds, with the all-new Beats Fit Pro leading the way. Now dropping in price for one of the first times, the recent debuts sit at $179.99 shipped in four different styles. Typically fetching $200, this is only the fourth discount for a new condition pair at the retailer, saves you $20, and is the second-best price to date.

Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and have rarely been on sale since. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Amazon is also carrying similar savings from the lead deal over to the new Beats Studio Buds. Normally selling for $150, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year at $119.99 across nearly every colorway. The recent Studio Buds launched last summer with a true wireless design ideal for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Last week we also saw a notable price cut go live on Sony’s just-released XM5 ANC Headphones that is still up for grabs. These cans launched earlier in the spring and after sitting at MSRP for quite some time, are now finally on sale for those who don’t mind going the refurbished route. Sitting at $259, you can score the best-in-class active noise cancelling tech for an all-time low from its usual $398 going rate.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

