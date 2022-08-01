Crucial’s anodized aluminum USB-C 1,050MB/s 1TB portable SSD hits new Amazon low at $85

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $84.99 shipped. This model sold for between $120 and $140 for almost all of the last year before dropping into the $105 to $120 range in 2022. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, a particularly notable price for a portable SSD with these specs, and the lowest total we can find. A 1TB SanDisk Extreme with the same 1,050MB/s speed goes for $129, for example. Beyond the speed value here, Crucial X8 lineup features USB-C and USB-A connectivity with support for USB 3.2 gear as well as an anodized aluminum unibody core that delivers 7.5 feet of drop protection alongside the ability to withstand “extreme-temperature, shock, and vibration.” More details below.

Considering the overall value Crucial’s X8 family of storage devices bring to the table, your best bet for something more affordable would be to drop the speed down and go for the X6 models. They start at $60 shipped on Amazon to bring some SSD storage to your PC, Mac, Android, and iPad Pro setups.

We are also still tracking Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 2TB Portable SSD back down at the Amazon all-time low of $200. Clearly not as affordable as the options above, but it can also deliver even faster speeds and ships with a rubber sleeve to protect against the elements, water mishaps, and more. Get a closer look at the pricing breakdown and spec list in our previous deal coverage right here.

Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD features:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Beautiful and durable design, featuring an anodized aluminum unibody core. Drop proof up to 7.5 feet. Extreme-temperature, shock, and vibration proof

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

