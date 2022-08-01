DEWALT’s 12-inch compound double bevel miter saw returns to Amazon low at $299

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 12-inch Compound Double Bevel Miter Saw for $299 shipped. Currently on sale for the same price at Home Depot. For comparison, Lowe’s normally sells this saw for $399, though it’s on sale there for $349. This sale marks a return to its Amazon low price that we’ve tracked only a handful of times before. Are you constantly setting making repeated cuts on dimensional lumber? Well, adding a miter saw to your workflow could speed things up dramatically. This miter saw offers a 12-inch blade and 14 positive stops for repeatable miter accuracy. You’ll also find tall sliding fences that can support up to 6 5/8 tall pieces for vertical accuracy. Keep reading for more.

If you’re just getting started with woodworking or DIY projects, we recommend saving the cash and opting for a 10-inch saw instead. Matebo HPT has a model for just $135 at Amazon and it’s a fantastic choice all around. While it maxes out at right under 6-inches for cutting width, you’ll find that the 6-inch capacity is more than enough to get your projects started.

Don’t forget to check out the Beats Fit Pro ANC earbuds with H1 chip that are down to $180 right now. Designed to block out the noise around you, these will help you focus on projects from the design to assembly stage, all while listening to music, podcasts, or anything else.

DEWALT 12-inch Miter Saw features:

Stainless steel miter detent plate with 14 positive stops delivers repeatable accuracy and worksite durability for the 12-inch miter saw blade

Tall sliding fences of the mitre saw support crown molding up to 6-5/8-inch nested and base molding up to 6-1/2-inch vertically against fence

Double-bevel design of DEWALT miter saw allows saw to bevel 0 degree – 48 degree to the left and right with positive stops at 0 degree, 22.5 degree, 33.9 degree, and 45 degree

