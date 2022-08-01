GIGABYTE’s AORUS RX 6750 XT Elite GPU upgrades your rig at Amazon low of $550

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE AORUS RX 6750 XT Elite 12GB GPU for $549.99 shipped. Down from $630, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this graphics card. While it’s not the highest-end graphics card on the market, the 6750 XT is perfect for mid-range gaming at 1080p or 1440p. With 12GB of GDDR6 memory and RDNA2 technology in tow, this GPU is made for ray-traced gaming in your favorite titles. GIGABYTE has also built it with improved cooling thanks to its WINDFORCE 3x system and premium fans too. Plus, it leverages RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting and has two HDMI 2.1 and dual DisplayPort 1.4a for connecting to your monitors. Keep reading for more.

If you’re alright taking a step down a hair to the RTX 3060 instead, then you can save even more. Right now the ASUS Dual RTX 3060 is available at Amazon for $410. It still packs a punch and my RTX 3060 lets me game at 1080p ultra settings in most titles while hitting 100+ FPS and can even handle many games at 1440p high or ultra. If you’re after a lower-cost build, then the RTX 3060 absolutely shouldn’t be ignored.

Don’t forget that the CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite MMO gaming mouse is on sale for a 2022 low of $60 right now, down from its normal going rate of $70. It packs 17 programmable buttons and is great for both MMO and MOBA titles. Plus, we also are seeing the M65 Elite with its sniper button discounted to $40, which is the lowest we’ve seen in 2022 and 20% off.

GIGABYTE AORUS RX 6750 XT Elite GPU features:

Powered by RDNA2 Radeon RX 6750 XT Integrated with 12GB GDDR6 192-bit memory interface WINDFORCE 3x Cooling System Screen Cooling Graphene nano lubricant RGB Fusion 2.0 Protection metal back plate 2x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort. AORUS Radeon RX 6750 XT ELITE 12G graphics card delivers ultra-high frame rates. Get the ultimate gaming experience with powerful new compute units, amazing AMD Infinity Cache, and up to 12GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory. And, when paired with an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processor, AMD Smart Access Memory technology offers new levels of gaming performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!