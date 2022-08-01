CORSAIR’s Scimitar RGB Elite MMO mouse with 17 keys hits 2022 low at $60, M65 Elite now $40

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite MMO RGB Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Normally $70 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen and is the lowest that it’s been so far in 2022. This mouse has 17 fully programmable buttons, which makes it ideal for those who enjoy MMO and MOBA titles. In fact, this is my preferred mouse for playing battle royale and FPS games on PC, as it lets me access my number keys (1, 2, 3, etc.) with ease so I can change weapons, use health items, and more without moving my left hand from WASD. The PixArt sensor reaches up to 18,000 DPI and the Omron switches are rated for 50 million clicks. Plus, the 12 side buttons can be shifted back and forth to make sure they land in the perfect spot. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Also on sale today is the CORSAIR M65 RGB Elite Gaming Mouse at $39.99 shipped. For comparison, it regularly goes for $50 at Amazon and today’s deal saves 20%. It also marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen in the past year or so. Sure, it doesn’t have 17 total programmable buttons like today’s lead deal, but it does have the same 18,000 DPI sensor that can be adjusted in single DPI steps. There’s also a tunable weight system so you can dial that in, and it does have eight customizable buttons that you can program to do whatever you need. Plus, there’s a sniper button that reduces sensitivity with a click to let you be more accurate on crucial shots.

Ready to game on-the-go? Consider picking up the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Switch, PC, and Android Bluetooth Controller that’s on sale for $40 from its normal $50 going rate. This is a rare discount and saves 20% from its regular price, which makes now a great time to pick up this versatile controller.

CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite MMO Gaming Mouse features:

The SCIMITAR RGB ELITE levels up your gameplay with 17 fully programmable buttons for advanced macros or remaps. A patented Key Slider control system lets you reposition the 12 mechanical side buttons for optimal comfort whatever your grip, and a native 18, 000 DPI optical sensor adjustable in 1 DPI resolution steps enables highly accurate and customizable tracking.

