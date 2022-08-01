Holy Stone’s budget-focused mini FPV drone with 720p camera hits Amazon low at $40

Holy Stone (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HS230 Mini FPV Drone with Camera for $39.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal saves 20% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This drone is perfect for kids and adults alike and features an easy-to-use controller. In fact, Holy Stone said that it has “never been so easy for a beginner” to fly thanks to one-button take-off and landing. There’s a built-in 720P camera so you can see what the drone does from the air and it’ll last for around 20 minutes on a single charge. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this more compact drone at $32 on Amazon if you’re on a tighter budget. It doesn’t have a 720p camera built-in and controls aren’t quite as simple. However, at an additional $8 below today’s lead deal, you’ll find that this is a more budget-focused way to learn how to fly if you’re worried that you might crash when starting out.

When it comes time to capture what goes on at ground level, consider picking up Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22/+ smartphones while they’re at their second-best prices yet. Pricing starts as low at $700 right now and there’s at least $100 in savings to be had here.

Holy Stone HS230 Mini FPV Drone features:

You can control the FPV drone with camera to follow the path you draw on the app interface at your will; give simple voice phrases like “take off”, “landing”, the drone will do the corresponding actions; besides, when you post a V sign or palm in front of the camera, the mini drone will automatically take photos or video; good for selfie. You can released your hands to take images while the drone is able to hover stably by itself; one key start/landing and headless mode guarantee the easiness of control. The flight has never been so easy for a beginner.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!