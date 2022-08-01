Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22/+ smartphones hit second-best prices yet from $700 (Save $100+)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $799.99 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer is the second-best price to date at $200 off and the first price cut following the Prime Day festivities last month. Delivering more of a mid-range experience compared to the flagship Ultra counterpart, the Galaxy S22+ still arrives powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That powers the entire experience with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and its 120Hz refresh rates as well as the 50MP triple camera array around back. Take a closer look at what to expect in our review. Head below for more.

Or if you’d prefer to go the entry-level route, there’s also savings to be had by going with the Galaxy S22 at $699.99. Down from $800, this one is only $100 off but still sitting at one of the best offers yet and the lowest since Prime Day. Its entry-level status means you’ll be getting a smaller 6.1-inch display, with a less capable 3,700mAh battery to boot. You’re also ditching the ultra wide band radio support found on the larger handset above. Our review has all of the other details you’ll need.

Though for the latest Android smartphone experience, you can still score some launch day discounts on the new Google Pixel 6a. This just began shipping late last week and now comes with some savings attached. Amazon will throw in a $50 gift card for orders, while locking into a plan on Xfinity Mobile will score you the handset for free.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ features:

Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22+, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language; video. With this new video machine, we’re setting an epic new standard. Now, you can communicate with your friends online while you simultaneously co-watch the latest new YouTube videos.**** Record your greatest nights with breathtaking low-light video like never before.

