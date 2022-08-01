Illuminate your pathways with 10 solar outdoor LED lights for $25 ($2.50 each, save 30%)

G-mile (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 10-pack of Tomshine Solar Pathway Outdoor Lights for $24.99 with the code PIGXZU4B at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally retailing for $36 at Amazon, this knocks 30% off the normal going rate and makes the lights just $2.50 each. These lights have enough illumination to brighten your pathways at night. The built-in solar panel recharges via the sun and then powers the lights up to eight hours before it dies off again. There’s automatic on/off as well which lets it turn on at night and off in the morning. They’re also IP44 water-resistant which means that these solar lights are usable year-round outside your home. Keep reading for more.

While today’s deal is a great way to add illumination to your pathways, you won’t really get ambient light here for a patio or other outdoor area. However, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and are waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $15 once you clip the on-page coupon right now on Amazon, saving you a few bucks and delivering a different experience in the process.

Tomshine Solar Pathway Outdoor Light features:

Powered by solar, charged in full and direct sunlight for 6-8 hours, solar pathway lights automatically turn on at night and go off during daytime, and can last up to 8 hours lighting after fully charged. The solar garden lights cast a bright water-waving pattern on the ground when on, makes your home stand out in the community. More importantly, these decorative outdoor lights give out cool white glow, provide bright, clear sight-lines for people and dress up the house while showing where the sidewalk is. Made of corrosion resistance ABS plastic and with the waterproof rating of IP44 and dust resistant, the solar walkway lights can work properly on sunny and raining days for outdoor lighting. No wires needed, each path light comes with spike, all the parts come together and you simply connect them. Just need 3 steps, then you can install them: remove the plastic cover, put on the solar panel, then assemble the pipe and spike, finally insert the solar light into ground under the sunlight without shadow.

