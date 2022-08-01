Universal Audio’s world-class Thunderbolt interfaces see rare deals from $499 (New lows)

Universal Audio interface deals have arrived. Today we are tracking some particularly rare price drops on Universal Audio interfaces at up to $300 off. Universal Audio has long since been among the best interface brands in the music production space – I use one everyday – not mention carrying a storied pedigree in the recording industry since the late 1950s. Its interfaces are easily some of the best on the market with high-quality mic preamps and digital audio converters, Thunderbolt/USB-C connectivity, and some of the best onboard processing/FX in the industry. While you’re certainly paying for the quality here, we are now tracking $300 off its entry-level and mid-tier devices at Amazon. Head below for a closer look.

Universal Audio interface deals:

Each model above ships with a premium suite of plug-ins, Unison mic preamp and guitar amp emulations, and compatibility with all major DAWs.

For a closer look at the devices featured in today’s Universal Audio interface deals, hit up our launch coverage of Thunderbolt Apollo Twin X right here. Then dive into our video review of the UA Arrow bus-powered Thunderbolt 3 model as well as brand’s Luna music recording platform for Mac that ships with each of the models above.

The brand is also working with a legendary mic designer on its latest pro and podcast-ready lineup from $299.

UA Apollo Solo interface features:

UAD SOLO Core Processing for tracking through vintage compressors, EQs, tape machines, mic preamps, and guitar amp plug-ins with near-zero latency

Unison mic preamp and guitar amp emulations from Neve, API, Avalon, Manley, Marshall, Fender, and more

Produce with LUNA Recording System — a free, fully-integrated recording application made for Apollo (Mac only)

Runs UAD Powered Plug-Ins via VST, AU, and AAX 64 formats in all major DAWs

