Universal Audio Luna is a brand new all-in-one recording platform. Makers of the the amazing Apollo and Arrow audio interfaces, UA is employing its over 60 years of analog audio expertise to the new analog music creation and recording platform. Those familiar with the brand are likely expecting an astronomical price tag and a brand new interface to come along with Luna, but this in fact a massive downloadable add-on for existing Universal Audio interface users. Not to mention one of the most exciting new announcements from NAMM 2020 yet. Jump below the fold for all the details.

Universal Audio Luna

Universal Audio Luna transforms existing UA interfaces with a major software update in to what the company refers to as the “most inspiring and fully integrated recording systems available.” Considering the company’s pedigree in the industry and how much we love its gear around here, that claim might actually be true.

The system is comprised of four main elements: Apollo interface integration, built-in Neve Summing, Multitrack Tape Emulation, and LUNA Instruments.

A Complete DAW

A new “Accelerated Realtime Monitoring feature” will allow for zero-latency routing through UA plug-ins inside of the new LUNA Recording System DAW. This is not just a series of software add-ons for existing systems but rather an entire recording suite. While Pro Tools and Logic Pro X users aren’t likely to be overly interested in the DAW side of things here, the rest of the features (including the aforementioned routing situation) are a dream come true for UA interface users of all kinds.

Universal Audio Virtual Instruments!

We have all been waiting for the day the company taps into its existing DSP-based systems to offer up Universal Audio-worthy virtual instruments, and that wait is finally over:

LUNA is further distinguished by all-new software-based LUNA Instruments — bringing Universal Audio’s expertise in electrical and acoustic modeling, sampling, synthesis, and signal processing to virtual instruments for the first time ever.

The first instrument to come available will be the Moog Minimoog, the Ravel grand piano (Steinway Model B model), and the free Shape — “a complete creative toolkit with vintage keys, drums/percussion, guitar/bass, orchestral content, and realtime synthesis, courtesy of Universal Audio, Spitfire Audio, Orange Tree Samples, Loops de la Creme, and more.”

Luna Neve Summing

Another incredibly interesting feature here is the built-in Neve summing. For those unfamiliar, there is just something about the way vintage summing amplifiers in Neve gear pulls audio projects together with rich harmonics/vintage warmth, and UA is bringing that to the masses. To put it bluntly, the feature is designed to transform pristine digital sounding audio to a “classic-sounding recording filled with energy and life” without having to go rent a studio with a giant Neve console that costs as much as your car. Here’s more details from UA:

LUNA Recording System offers precisely emulated audio summing circuitry from the Neve 80-Series audio mixing consoles designed by Neve Electronics in the 1960s and early 1970s, featuring the harmonically rich sound of the Neve 1272 summing amplifier.

Universal Audio Luna is available as a free download for Thunderbolt-equipped Apollo and Arrow audio interface owners (macOS only). It will come available in “Spring 2020.”

For all things NAMM 2020, stay locked to our annoucenment hub where you’ll find all of the most exciting new gear from the show floor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!