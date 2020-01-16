Universal Audio unveils incredible new Luna music recording platform for Mac

- Jan. 16th 2020 3:50 pm ET

0

Universal Audio Luna is a brand new all-in-one recording platform. Makers of the the amazing Apollo and Arrow audio interfaces, UA is employing its over 60 years of analog audio expertise to the new analog music creation and recording platform. Those familiar with the brand are likely expecting an astronomical price tag and a brand new interface to come along with Luna, but this in fact a massive downloadable add-on for existing Universal Audio interface users. Not to mention one of the most exciting new announcements from NAMM 2020 yet. Jump below the fold for all the details.

Universal Audio Luna

Universal Audio Luna transforms existing UA interfaces with a major software update in to what the company refers to as the “most inspiring and fully integrated recording systems available.” Considering the company’s pedigree in the industry and how much we love its gear around here, that claim might actually be true.

The system is comprised of four main elements: Apollo interface integration, built-in Neve Summing, Multitrack Tape Emulation, and LUNA Instruments.

Universal Audio Luna at NAMM 2020

A Complete DAW

A new “Accelerated Realtime Monitoring feature” will allow for zero-latency routing through UA plug-ins inside of the new LUNA Recording System DAW. This is not just a series of software add-ons for existing systems but rather an entire recording suite. While Pro Tools and Logic Pro X users aren’t likely to be overly interested in the DAW side of things here, the rest of the features (including the aforementioned routing situation) are a dream come true for UA interface users of all kinds.

Universal Audio Virtual Instruments!

We have all been waiting for the day the company taps into its existing DSP-based systems to offer up Universal Audio-worthy virtual instruments, and that wait is finally over:

LUNA is further distinguished by all-new software-based LUNA Instruments — bringing Universal Audio’s expertise in electrical and acoustic modeling, sampling, synthesis, and signal processing to virtual instruments for the first time ever.

The first instrument to come available will be the Moog Minimoog, the Ravel grand piano (Steinway Model B model), and the free Shape — “a complete creative toolkit with vintage keys, drums/percussion, guitar/bass, orchestral content, and realtime synthesis, courtesy of Universal Audio, Spitfire Audio, Orange Tree Samples, Loops de la Creme, and more.”

Luna Neve Summing

Another incredibly interesting feature here is the built-in Neve summing. For those unfamiliar, there is just something about the way vintage summing amplifiers in Neve gear pulls audio projects together with rich harmonics/vintage warmth, and UA is bringing that to the masses. To put it bluntly, the feature is designed to transform pristine digital sounding audio to a “classic-sounding recording filled with energy and life” without having to go rent a studio with a giant Neve console that costs as much as your car. Here’s more details from UA:

LUNA Recording System offers precisely emulated audio summing circuitry from the Neve 80-Series audio mixing consoles designed by Neve Electronics in the 1960s and early 1970s, featuring the harmonically rich sound of the Neve 1272 summing amplifier. 

Universal Audio Luna is available as a free download for Thunderbolt-equipped Apollo and Arrow audio interface owners (macOS only). It will come available in “Spring 2020.”

For all things NAMM 2020, stay locked to our annoucenment hub where you’ll find all of the most exciting new gear from the show floor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.
NAMM 2020

NAMM 2020
Universal Audio

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard