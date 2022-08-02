Apple’s latest movie sale is packed with $10 Pixar flicks, action titles, and the weekly $1 rental

Apple is launching a new movie sale to kick off the work week today courtesy of iTunes. This time around, we’re tracking a wide range of Disney Pixar movies at $10 or less to complement a collection of other animated flicks. Not to mention, some action titles packed with assassins and mercenaries at $8 on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Headlining all of the discounts this week, Apple is giving you a chance to expand your collection of movies for the whole family. More specifically, you can bring home just about all of the iconic Disney Pixar movies for $10 or less, including just released films as well as the best of the bunch (aka Ratatouille) and more. Each one is down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags, as well.

There’s also a selection of other animated films from other studios including classics like The Iron Giant or critically acclaimed films of Paddington 2.

Of if you’re more partial to live action titles, Apple is also rolling out a collection of titles featuring assassins, mercenaries, and hitmen. All of the following flicks are down to $8 or less from the usual $15 or so price tags and marking the best discounts of the year.

And to close out this week’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Wrath of Man. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action title starring Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, and Jeffrey Donovan.

