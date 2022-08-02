Belkin launches annual back to school sale with 15% off MagSafe chargers, routers, more

Every summer Belkin launches a new sale to help students and really anyone else refresh their charging setup, and today all of those back to school offerings are now going live. Right now, applying code BTS2022 will take 15% off everything found on this landing page with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the first time in several months to score the new Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad, which is now down to $127.49. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to over $22 in savings while delivering the first markdown since back in May. This also matches the all-time low, as well.

As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives as the highlight from this year’s back to school sale. Sporting a main 15W magnetic pad in the center, this accessory is notably geared towards refueling your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Another highlight from the sale has Belkin discounting its AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 Router with the aforementioned code to $74.99. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at one of the first discounts to date alongside the best price of the year at $15 off. Rocking support for 3.2Gb/s speeds, this Belkin router arrives with 802.11ax coverage for blanketing your setup in 2,000-square feet of wireless connectivity. Standing out from other routers on the market, Wi-Fi 6 or otherwise, this offering from Belkin supports the open-source OpenWRT software for taking control of your network.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your Apple devices faster with this beautifully designed charging pad featuring the new magnetic fast charging module for Apple Watch Series 7 and MagSafe technology for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. It’s the most convenient way to charge yet.

