Chefman’s 9-qt. TurboFry Touch delivers dual basket air frying for less at $70 (Reg. $120+)

Reg. $120+ $70

Amazon is now offering the 9-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Best Buy where it is now matched, it more typically sells for $120 at Amazon where it is at the second-best price we have tracked. It features a pair of 4.5-quart air fryer baskets with dual sync so both of them will finish cooking at the same time no matter what you might be cooking. From there, you’ll find a built-in LED shake reminder and eight cooking functions for “crispy chicken, fresh fish, succulent steak, and golden French fries,” among other things. You can just “wipe down the exterior with a damp cloth” to refresh the outer housing and all of the accessories are dishwasher-safe. More details below. 

If the dual basket setup is overkill for your needs and a more personal-sized option will do the trick, save some cash and go for the Chefman 2-quart TurboFry. This model sells for $37 shipped on Amazon where it is among the more popular options in the price range. It will still deliver the same golden crispy fries and more, just with a trimmed down feature set and less capacity. 

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch in the dual basket category, Instant Pot’s Vortex Plus model is still seeing a notable price drop at Amazon. We featured this still live deal yesterday morning and you can still jump in at the discounted $154 price tag. Down from the regular $200 or more, all of the details you need on this offer are waiting right here

Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer features:

Chefman just made family mealtime faster, tastier, and easier than ever. No matter the crowd, the TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer has you completely covered. Two spacious 4.5-quart, nonstick baskets allow you to cook double the dishes–with double the flavor. With synced baskets and a handy finish-time feature, every single main dish and side will be cooked to crispy perfection.  With effortless one-touch digital control and eight built-in cooking functions, you can cook your favorite foods to the perfect fried finish, every time. No matter if you’re in the mood for crispy chicken, a medium-rare ribeye, or golden fries, this appliance helps you cook with complete confidence.

