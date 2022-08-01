Instant Pot’s 8qt. Dual Basket Air Fry Oven hits one of the best prices yet at $154 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Vortex Plus XL Dual Basket Air Fry Oven for $153.99 shipped. Regularly $200 like it fetches directly from Instant Pot and more recently going for $220 at Amazon, this is at least $46 off the going rate, one of the lowest totals we have tracked, and the best we can find. This model delivers 8-in-1 functionality (air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, SyncCook and SyncFinish) to your setup with a dual-basket cooking so you can prepare two separate dishes at once and have everything finish at the same time. A series of one-touch programs for “wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more” are also joined by “little to no preheating” and up to 400-degree temperatures. More details below. 

If a single-basket model will do the trick for you, take a look at the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven. The feature set on this offering is mostly identical to the model above with the same one-touch programs, outside of the single-chamber cooking action and the lower $130 price tag over at Amazon.

Be sure to dive into our coverage of the new Ninja SPEEDi cooker that prepares meals in at little as 15 minutes and then head over to our home goods guide for even more deals. If you’re still looking to supplement your outdoor summer cooking arsenal, be sure to check out the Cuisinart smoker price drops we are tracking right now with various models starting at $125 shipped in our previous roundup. 

Instant Pot Vortex Plus XL Dual Basket Air Fry Oven features:

  • 8-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, SyncCook and SyncFinish
  • WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook windows and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the baskets
  • DUAL BASKETS: Save time and eliminate back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer! Dual baskets allows you to cook 2 meals/appetizers, 2 different ways or larger batches!
  • SYNCHRONIZED COOKING: SyncCook lets you cook both baskets with the same cooking settings; SyncFinish lets you program baskets with 2 different settings to automatically finish at the same time!

