CORSAIR’s premium K100 RGB mechanical keyboard falls to new all-time low at $179

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K100 RGB Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Speed Switches for $179 shipped. For comparison, it regularly goes for $230 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 22% off. As the “pinnacle of CORSAIR keyboards,” this model features a refined design, per-key RGB backlighting, and a 44-zone 3-sided LightEdge for added ambiance. The CORSAIR K100 also features the brand’s AXON hyper-processing technology which delivers native 4,000Hz polling and key scanning while also driving up to 20-layer lighting effects. All of this is controlled by CORSAIR’s iCUE software as well, which can tie into multiple other systems for a cohesive lighting experience. Check out our hands-on review to take a deeper dive and then head below for additional information.

Cover your desk with CORSAIR’s MM350 PRO Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad that can be picked up for $38 at Amazon right now. It’s expansive enough to hold your new keyboard and mouse at the same time, while also being water-resistant and padded for a premium experience all around.

Don’t forget that my personal mouse recommendation, the CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite, is on sale for a 2022 low of $60 right now. It has 17 programmable keys and is designed with both MMO and MOBA titles in mind. This mouse is crucial for me to play several of my favorite games as it gives me quick access to number keys, but if you’re more of a sniper fan, then be sure to check out the M65 Elite that’s on sale for $40 as well.

CORSAIR K100 RGB Keyboard features:

The incomparable Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines stunning aluminum design with per-key RGB lighting and a 44-zone LightEdge. Powerful Corsair AXON Hyper-Processing Technology enables unparalleled capabilities such as 4,000Hz polling. Cherry MX Speed RGB Silver mechanical keyswitches. offer ultra-fast 1.2mm actuation while registering keypresses up to 4x faster than standard mechanical gaming keyboards thanks to AXON, housed in durable double-shot PBT keycaps.

