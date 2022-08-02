Elgato Wave:1 USB mic with Clipguard tech returns to Prime Day Amazon low at $70 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Wave:1 Cardioid USB Condenser Microphone for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $99 on Amazon and $90 directly from Elgato these days, this model started life closer to $130 and is now matching the Amazon all-time low we last tracked during the Prime Day festivities. It features a condenser capsule with cardioid polar pattern designed to focus in on the voice directly in front of it alongside 24-bit/48kHz digital analog conversion and the brand’s proprietary Clipguard tech to protect your recordings from harsh distortion. It comes along with a desktop stand and a boom arm adapter as well as access to the Wave Link app that includes control over eight other audio sources and features 2 independent mix paths. Additional details below and check out our hands-on review of the higher-end Wave: 3 model while you’re at it.

For something even more affordable that will fit right in with the rest of your battlestation, check out the Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone while it’s down at $40 shipped on Amazon. This one delivers a similar USB treatment with a few less bells and whistles alongside the less expensive price tag.

Hit up our recent 2022 podcast equipment list feature filled with our favorite mics, interfaces, and gear for starting your own broadcast as well as some tips and tricks for saving some cash along the way. Then dive into our hands-on review of the HyperX DuoCast USB mic for more details on another solid option for your stream.

Elgato Wave:1 features:

Condenser capsule with a tight cardioid polar pattern captures speech with precision

Use the Wave Link app to control Wave: 1 and up to 8 other audio sources, plus create 2 independent mixes

Up to 24-bit / 48kHz analog to digital conversion delivers lush detail

Proprietary Clipguard technology makes distortion virtually impossible

Superior circuitry ensures seamless audio signal transmission

