Elgato is a well-established brand in the streaming world with its wide range of products that make going live easier. Their Stream Deck, capture cards, and green screens have been high on suggestion lists for streamers. Now with the Wave:3 and their new Wave Link software, Elgato has strengthened their hardware line with a great sounding microphone aimed directly at streamers and creators priced for $159.99. Head below to see the giveaway details and watch the video to hear how it sounds against some competition.

Overall Design

At first look, the Wave:3 has a stylish design. The yoke that holds the mic hugs the modern-looking case while a sizeable weighted base keeps the microphone secure. Microphones like the popular Yeti X from Blue have a classic design with the sizeable polished metal mesh on top, but the Wave:3 has a more understated matte black color scheme.

To get the mic positioned in the most optimal location, the Wave:3 also includes an adapter to mount it on most boom stands. It works perfectly on the cheap Amazon boom stand that I’ve been using for the last year.

Multi-function button wheel

On the front of the mic, there is a dial that also acts as a button to switch between making adjustments for gain, headphone output volume, and a blend of mic monitoring and PC audio. It’s a quick and easy visualizer to make adjustments. With the Elgato Wave Link software, though, all of these changes can also be made from the computer rather than the physical buttons on the microphone. We’ll talk more about Wave Link in a bit.

Audio can be output through a 3.5mm jack on the back of the Wave:3. If you want to monitor what is being picked up through the microphone, this offers a zero-latency option, and within Wave Link, you can set a specific monitor mix that is separate from the stream mix. Also on the back is the USB-C plug for connecting the microphone to a computer or PS4.

Elgato Wave:3 Video

Capacitive mute button

Another neat feature of the Wave:3 is the muting button. On top of the microphone, there is a capacitive area that, when tapped, will mute the microphone. This is similar to the HyperX Quadcast but much smaller. When muted, the ring around the dial will turn from white to red.

How does it sound

First, here are some of the specs on the Wave:3 for those who are interested:

Capsule: 17 mm Electret

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Resolution: 24-bit

Sample Rate: 48/96 kHz

Frequency Response: 70 – 20000 Hz

Sensitivity: -25 dBFS

Max SPL: 120dB

Dynamic Range: 115 dB (Clipguard Engaged)

Interface: USB-C

Works with: Windows 10 (64-bit) macOS 10.14 or newer

All of this comes together for a great sounding microphone for content creation. Voices come through clear and natural. One thing that’s different than some other content creator mics in this price point is the lack of polar pattern selection. If your stream or podcast could benefit from picking up audio from multiple angles and not just from a single source, definitely take a look at our reviews of the HyperX Quadcast or Blue Yeti X.

Be sure to watch the video, which was recorded on the Wave:3 to hear how it sounds in-use and how it sounds compared to the Blue Yeti X, HyperX QuadCast, and Razer Seiren Emote.

Wave Link software

Elgato’s Wave Link software takes the Wave:3 to the next level. Here you can not only control the microphone’s settings but also route inputs and outputs easily for a streaming mix. Of course, this also works with the Stream Deck to bring more control to your stream.

For example, if you stream with OBS, just simply navigate to Mic/Auxilary Audio in the audio settings and choose Wave Link. Then, whatever you have set up within Wave Link will be sent through your stream in OBS.

Clipguard

One of the best features for creators in here is the inclusion of Clipguard in the Wave Link app. This seems to work like a limiter and, as its name implies, keeps audio coming through the microphone from clipping. Now, it will still get compressed and a little distorted if you get close to it and are too loud, but it’s a lot better than getting digital clipping. For, let’s say, expressive streamers who love to yell, “let’s go!” after a great play in a game, this should help keep from hurting your audience’s eardrums.

Testing it within Adobe Audition, I was impressed by how it kept the volume under control as I got closer and louder to the microphone while testing it. To hear how this sounds, be sure to watch the video.

Wrapping up

With a stylish design, good sound and easy to use features, the Elgato Wave:3 is a great sounding and performing microphone for creators. The only thing I see lacking here is the inclusion of a selectable polar pattern like on the Hyper X Quadcast and Blue Yeti X. But, with the availability of Wave Link and the ClipGuard feature, the Wave:3 is a great sounding powerful choice for content creators.

