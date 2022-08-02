Eve’s latest Indoor Air Quality Monitor with HomeKit and Thread integration returns to $75

Amazon is now offering the Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor with Thread at $74.96 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $100, this 25% discount marks a return to the lowest price we’ve seen outside the 2022 Prime Day deal, which was $15 lower than today’s price. The new Eve Room is fairly similar to the original version with the same air quality monitoring and Apple HomeKit support, but it now features Thread integration alongside Bluetooth connectivity. Its E-ink display packaged into an aluminum frame will display the current temperature and humidity while also giving you information regarding the number of airborne particles it detects. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for more information and head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and want an air quality monitor that can work with Alexa, you could pick up the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor for $70. This indoor monitor will track five important factors that impact air quality: PM 2.5, VOCs, carbon monoxide, humidity, and temperature. All the data it collects can be viewed inside the Alexa app on your mobile device in an easy-to-understand quality score and you can even ask Alexa what the current air quality is. It can be integrated into routines like turning on your smart air purifier when the quality starts to deteriorate

We’re also tracking a deal on the Airthings 2960 View Plus Radon and Air Quality Monitor which is going for $255.50, a nearly $45 price drop and within $1 of the all-time Amazon low price. You’ll find similar air quality monitoring as the sensors above with the inclusion of Radon and pollen detection. One major difference between this monitor and the ones above is the lack of smart home integration with the companion app being the only way to get the measured data other than what is displayed.

Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor with Thread features:

The key to keeping your home healthy: Eve Room measures volatile organic compound (VOC) concentration, temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, including furnishings, appliances, gadgets & toys, and track how activities such as cooking and cleaning cause indoor air quality to drop – enabling you to ventilate in good time.

View the readings on the high-contrast e-ink display or your iPhone, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app. Put Eve Room wherever you like thanks to its wireless connectivity and integrated rechargeable battery (6-week battery life, recharges via USB).

HomeKit-enabled: Joins your Thread network automatically (supports Bluetooth and Thread); unparalleled ease of use and advanced security; get up and running in a flash with quick & easy installation and setup with no need for a bridge or gateway.

