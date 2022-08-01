Airthings’ View Radon Monitor keeps the family safe within $1 of all-time low at $255.50

Amazon is now offering the Airthings 2960 View Plus Radon and Air Quality Monitor for $255.56 shipped. Regularly $300, this is nearly $45 off the going rate, a few cents above our previous mention, and within about $1 of the Amazon all-time low. This model launched back in March of last year to deliver “the most advanced indoor air quality monitor” measuring particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO2), radon, VOC (airborne chemicals), humidity, temperature, air pressure and pollen levels. Designed to deliver real-time feedback of your family home or anywhere else you might keep it, the customizable display can be configured to view all pollutants above the recommended levels while the companion app for iOS or Android allows you to keep an eye on things from anywhere alongside the “online dashboard with graphs, notifications and insights.” Hit up our launch coverage for a deeper breakdown and down below for details.

The Ecosense RD200 RadonEye is a more affordable solution at $174 shipped. It doesn’t feature as modern a design, but it will still deliver real-time radon readings on the unit and to the iOS or Android companion app.

Then head straight over to our smart home hub for ways to make your home more intelligent, secure, and convenient. Today we spotted Google’s Nest Thermostat at $92, down from the regular $130, for the the second-best price of the year. Another way to manage your home’s air quality, it features a frosted glass design with an LED display alongside access to voice command over your HVAC system with Google Assistant. Get a closer look at what it is capable of right here.

Airthings 2960 View Plus features:

ALL-IN-ONE AIR QUALITY MONITOR: The most advanced indoor air quality monitor measuring particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO2), radon, VOC (airborne chemicals), humidity, temperature, air pressure and pollen levels.

CUSTOMIZABLE DISPLAY: Wave in front to view all pollutants that are outside recommended levels

EASY TO USE: View your data anytime, anywhere, with the free Airthings App (iOS/Android) and online dashboard with graphs, notifications and insights

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!