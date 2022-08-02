Get into resin 3D printing with ELEGOO’s Mars 2 Pro at its new low price of $190, more

The official ELEGOO storefront on Amazon is offering its Mars 2 Pro Resin 3D Printer for $189.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $300, this 37% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. The Mars 2 Pro comes equipped with a 6.1-inch 2K monochrome LCD with a matrix of UV LEDs below for curing each layer of a print within 2 seconds. One upgrade ELEGOO made to the pro model of the Mars 2 is the inclusion of a built-in active carbon filter for capturing particulates and odors from the resin for a more pleasant experience. In total, the build volume measures 129x80x160mm for printing your models which is plenty for most people. Keep reading for more.

We’re also tracking a deal on the ELEGOO Saturn Resin 3D Printer which is going for $349.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $500, this 39% discount comes within $6 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This resin 3D printer has a 4K monochrome LCD and a total build volume of 192x120x200mm to print all your favorite models. A total of 54 UV LEDs are used in a matrix pattern below the LCD to cure each layer of the models with even exposure across the build plane. One feature of this printer is the ability to connect it to your local network over an Ethernet cable so you can send files to be printed without needing to use an external USB drive.

While you can download 3D models from many different sites, making and printing your own models comes with a different level of satisfaction. If you need a laptop for CAD, be sure to check out the 2022 ASUS TUF Dash 15 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop at its new low price of $1,070. Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel processor and RTX 3060 graphics, this powerful machine will be fully capable of running CAD software.

ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro Resin 3D Printer features:

ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro MSLA 3D Printer is ELEGOO first 6.08 inch LCD 3D Printer that uses monochrome LCD and COB UV light source. It has 50μm XY precision and high printing speed at 1.5-2s/layer. Extra building volume can meet most of your printing needs from industrial parts to board game miniatures.

