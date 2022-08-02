ASUS’ 2022 TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop with RTX 3060 graphics hits $1,070 low (Save $230)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 ASUS TUF Dash 15 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,069.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,300, this $230 discount marks the second substantial discount and a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Coming equipped with a 12th Generation Intel i7 processor, which itself features six performance and four efficiency cores, and RTX 3060 graphics, the ASUS TUF Dash 15 packs in loads of performance that can also save on battery life when needed. The built-in 1080p 144Hz display will see full utilization here with some of the more demanding titles out there requiring some slightly lowered settings. Thunderbolt 4 support is present here so you can connect high-speed peripherals with Windows 11 running the operation here. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want to pick up a new gaming laptop, you may be interested in the Acer Nitro 5 i5/8GB/256GB for $735. Here you’ll find most of the specs of the laptop are cut in half over the ASUS option above with the processor being a 10th Gen i5 from Intel, 8GB of RAM instead of 16GB, and 256GB of SSD storage over the 512GB above. The display is similar at least with its 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Wi-Fi 6 support is present here as well with the ability to upgrade this laptop up to 32GB of RAM with storage being handled by a total of two PCIe M.2 slots and a single 2.5-inch drive bay available.

Any Alan Walker fans out there? Well right now you can pick up his special edition ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 300 Ti Gaming Laptop for the low price of $1,350, matching the 2022 Prime Day deal. The laptop features a special design that was created in collaboration with the artist/DJ/music producer and comes packed for gaming and music production alike.

ASUS TUF Dash 15 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop features:

Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H Processor – 24M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 10 cores (6 P-cores and 4 E-cores)

Self-cleaning Arc Flow fans with anti-dust technology to extend system longevity

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 – Boost up to 1452MHz at 105W (80W + 25W with Dynamic Boost)

MUX switch – GPU MUX switch lets the GPU communicate directly with the display, increasing performance and decreasing latency

16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM | 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Windows 11 Home

