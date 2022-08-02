Bring one of Apple’s new blue HomePod mini to your Siri setup with rare discount to $90

B&H is now offering the recently-refreshed Apple HomePod mini in blue for $89.95 shipped. Marking one of the first discounts of the year, this is $9 off the usual $99 price tag and delivering an all-around rare chance to save. We’ve only seen markdowns locked behind membership paywalls at Costco and other retailers, with today’s offer marking the second-best discount of 2022 overall. Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 13. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

When it comes to smart speakers, the featured discount is as affordable as it gets for those invested in the Siri side of things. But if you’re looking to try out what Amazon has in-store for smart home control, you can currently score the latest Echo Dot for $50 right now. You won’t get many of the more unique features noted above, but this will let you listen to Apple Music and control lights for less.

This morning also saw some pretty enticing offers go live on Apple Watch Series 7 styles for those who missed out on the Prime Day discounts last month. Marking the second-best price cuts to date, these all start at $280 for the 41mm offerings from the usual $399 price tag with similar savings carrying over to the larger 45mm models, too. Check out all of the different Apple Watch styles included as well as the deeper breakdown of features and pricing in our coverage.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

