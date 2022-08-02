J.Crew Factory takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 60% off clearance from $5

The J.Crew Factory offers up to 60% off sitewide as well as an extra 60% off clearance with code SUMMER60 at checkout. J.Crew Reward Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s 7-inch Flex Khaki Shorts that are marked down to just $20, which is $40 off the original rate. These shorts are available in several color options as well as different lengths. The flex material promotes all-day comfort and they can easily be dressed up or down. Rated 4.6/5 stars with hundreds of reviews from J.Crew Factory customers. Head below to score additional deals or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 7-inch Flex Khaki Shorts $20 (Orig. $60)
- Flex Pique Polo Shirt $30 (Orig. $55)
- Flex Oxford Casual Shirt $30 (Orig. $70)
- Performance Henley Shirt $13 (Orig. $60)
- Slim Short-Sleeve Linen Shirt $16 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Schoolboy Sweater-Blazer $80 (Orig. $138)
- Essential Straight Jeans in Stretch $50 (Orig. $98)
- Striped Half-Zip Sweater $53 (Orig. $90)
- Smocked Tie-Shoulder Top $16 (Orig. $70)
- Classic Jean Jacket $70 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
