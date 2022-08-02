J.Crew Factory takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 60% off clearance from $5

The J.Crew Factory offers up to 60% off sitewide as well as an extra 60% off clearance with code SUMMER60 at checkout. J.Crew Reward Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s 7-inch Flex Khaki Shorts that are marked down to just $20, which is $40 off the original rate. These shorts are available in several color options as well as different lengths. The flex material promotes all-day comfort and they can easily be dressed up or down. Rated 4.6/5 stars with hundreds of reviews from J.Crew Factory customers. Head below to score additional deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

