Pyle’s all-inclusive backup camera kit upgrades your ride at new low of $34 (45% off)

Amazon is offering the Pyle Backup Camera Kit for $33.99 shipped. Normally $62, today’s deal saves 45% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If your vehicle doesn’t yet have a backup camera, it’s time to change that. This all-inclusive kit includes both the camera itself, the required wiring, and even a 7-inch LCD mirror monitor to view the image feed. The camera is license plate mountable and waterproof, as well as has the ability to see at night thanks to built-in IR LEDs. On top of that, there are distance scale lines built into the camera kit to let you know how far something is behind you when backing up. Keep reading for more.

Today’s lead deal is great if you need an all-encompassing system already in your car. However, if your stereo already has the capability of showing a backup camera, then why not save some cash? This backup camera can be picked up for just $26 at Amazon, sports night vision, and is waterproof. I used one for quite a while before replacing it with a higher-end model when moving to a different stereo.

Don’t forget to pick up the TOPGO Qi Wireless Car Mount and Charger that’s on sale in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. It’s on sale for $25 from its normal $30 going rate and delivers up to 10W of Qi wireless charging to your Android smartphone and 7.5W to iPhones while holding your device hands-free.

Pyle Backup Camera Kit features:

The Pyle PLCM7200 allows you to mount your camera and monitor exactly where you need it. The small and durable camera installs easy and provides you with an extra set of eyes when on the road. Steer clear of bicyclists, watch out for pedestrians and skill your way into those tight parking spots like never before. The rearview mirror assembly attaches easily to your existing mirror and features a built-in 7” LCD display. It provides crisp, color picture from your backup camera. It’s also useful whenever you reverse or when visibility is limited. Preferred mounting location for the camera is just above the rear license plate. The system comes with all the necessary cables and wiring for connection.

