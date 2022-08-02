Smartphone Accessories: 10-foot nylon-braided MFi USB-C to Lightning $6 (80% off), more

andobil (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 10-foot Nylon-braided MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 80PQFCLZ at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Today’s deal knocks a massive 80% off the normal going rate of $30 for this cable and is a match for our last mention from March. Ready to power your iPhone or iPad, this cable is MFi-certified by Apple for quality and delivers fast charging when used with a compatible USB-C wall adapter. It spans 10-feet as well, which easily reaches from the wall to your couch or bed. There’s also a nylon braiding to ensure that the cable lasts for the long haul as well, making today’s deal particularly notable.

Andobil usb c to lightning cable built with top-rated nylon braided military-grade material which is 5 times stronger than steel in tensile strength,can bear 50000+ bending test,with a working life of more than 5 years. Allowing you to save more than ten cables and contribute to the environment at the same time. Use this Lightning cable with your USB-C power adapter to charge your iOS device, Charge iPhone 13 up to 60% in 30mins, 3 times faster charging. Data delivery reaches to 480Mbps, It only takes 25 seconds to transfer 1G files between iPhone and Macbook. Perfect for charging your Apple devices, or transferring files, videos and music.

