Rad Power Bikes launches biggest sale of the year with up to $400 off e-bikes from $1,299

Today, Rad Power Bikes is launching its largest sale of the year, taking upwards of $400 off its popular selection of e-bikes in the process. Shipping is free across the board. While the discounts span a wide range of vehicles, as well as accessories, a particular highlight has to be the RadRunner Plus Electric Utility Bike. Marked down for one of the very first times, you can now score this one for $1,699. Normally fetching $1,899, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $200 off while also undercutting our previous mention from back in June by another $100.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRunner Plus, we walked away quiet impressed, calling it one of the most capable electric bicycles we’ve taken for a spin. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range with a 20MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings that give the RadRunner Plus its distinct look. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to make the most of the Rad Power Bikes sale and lock-in the full $400 in savings, be sure to have a look at the RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike for $1,649 shipped. Down from its usual $1,999 price tag, today’s offer is delivering a new 2022 low at $350 off. This beats our previous mention by $50 and is also the first discount in months. We walked away quite impressed in our original review of the RadRover 6 Plus, and today’s discount only makes the experience all that much better.

In what we called the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched, there’s a 750W motor that can carry 275 pounds of gear at a time. There’s also a 45-mile range which pairs with fat tires for off-road action to complete the lineup.

Accessories are also seeing big discounts in the RadPower Bikes sale, with a collection of upgrades now marked down to the best prices of the year. Including essentials for your ride like helmets, as well as add-ons like mirror, storage racks, lights, and fenders, there are 30% in savings across everything. You’ll want to check out all of the different ways to improve your riding experience right here, as well as all of the different car mounts and racks marked down on this landing page.

RadRunner Plus Electric Utility Bike features:

Perfect for errands, perfect for fun, this electric utility bike comes fully-loaded with exclusive accessories to elevate your everyday experiences. The passenger package invites you to bring a friend for the ride, while the premium headlight gives you the confidence to hit the road any time.

