Save 34% on GE’s 5-pack of Pro 3-Outlet Designer Braided Power Strips at new low of $15

Amazon is now offering the 5-pack of GE Pro 3-Outlet Power Strips for $15.14 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $23, this 34% discount marks a new all-time Amazon low price we’ve seen. Each power strip here comes with a 6-inch designer braided extension cord with a flat, low-profile plug so it can be tucked behind furniture and stay out of the way while not blocking adjacent outlets with its angled cord. The power strip is also grounded here with a safety rating of up to 13A and 1,625W which makes this strip great for most household electronics. In total, the power strip measures 1-foot and you get five here so you can use them around your home and take them while traveling. Head below for more.

If you don’t need five 3-outlet power strips, you could instead grab the Anker PowerExtend USB 2 Mini Power Strip for $12. Here you get a power strip with a 5-foot cord, two outlets, and two USB-A charging ports. The portion of the strip that features the outlets and USB ports measures just 3.3-inches long and 1.8-inches wide making it very easy to travel with. The USB charging ports are PowerIQ-enabled to safely deliver whatever is connected steady clean power up to 12W total. The wall plug here is low-profile like the GE option above with the cord coming out 90 degrees offset so as to not block the adjacent outlets.

GE Pro 3-Outlet Power Strip features:

Keep your connected equipment safe and accessible with a set of five GE-branded Designer 1 Ft. Extension Cords. The designer extension cord includes three grounded AC outlets, transforming your regular three-prong outlet into a safe, organized powering station. Create a permanent place in your home office, entertainment center or workspace to keep all of your electronic equipment accessible.

