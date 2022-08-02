Latest model Philips Sonicare 4100 Rechargeable Toothbrush now $40 (Amazon low)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $50 $40

Amazon is now offering the latest model Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50 and still fetching as much from Best Buy and Target, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the newer model at Amazon and the best price we can find. While it does carry up to 14 days of battery life before it needs to go back on the charger, it makes for a nice resting place in between brushing anyway. From there you’ll find only the most important features of rechargeable toothbrushes including the 2-minute timer with QuadPacer to encourage the “dentist-recommended brushing time.” It also comes with a brush replacement reminder and a battery life LED indicator. More details below. 

The AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush is worth consideration at the same price as today’s lead deal considering it ships with eight brush heads. But to save even more, check out the basic Philips Sonicare 1100 Power Toothbrush at $20. It doesn’t include a whole lot outside of the absolute necessities, but at this price it might be worth a look. 

Once your oral care game has been upgraded, swing by our fashion deal hub to ready your wardrobe for upcoming events or even fall adventures. Amazon’s Under Armour Sale is not a bad place to start, but you’ll find a whole lot more where that came from in our dedicated deal hub including this morning’s coverage of the J.Crew Factory event that is knocking up to 60% off sitewide on a wide range of shorts, polos, jeans, and more. 

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush features:

Remove plaque and experience a deep, effective clean with Sonicare technology, removing up to 5x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush. Sonicare technology gently pulses water between your teeth, for a month’s worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes. The QuadPacer lets you know when you’ve spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while the SmarTimer signals when your 2 minutes is up.

