Save $365 on Polk’s Dolby Atmos Home Speaker Bundle at its new low price of $730

Amazon is now offering the Polk Dolby Atmos Home Speaker Bundle for $729.95 shipped. Normally going for $1,095, this 33% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this bundle. Coming with a total of seven speakers, you will be able to set up your home theater with a Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatible surround sound experience. You will get two compact bookshelf speakers, each with its own 1-inch tweeter and 5.25-inch dynamically balanced woofer for “rich, clear audio, an open mid-range and punchy bass in an immersive soundstage.” The center channel speaker will provide “crystal-clear dialogues and dynamic hi-res sound.” Paired with the bookshelf speakers are the pair of tower speakers that will provide more bass for that punchy, impactful sound. Sitting atop these tower speakers can be your height speaker pair that gives a “multidimensional; listening experience” by bouncing sound off your ceiling. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want a Dolby Atmos experience without the setup standing out, you may be interested in the VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Premium Soundbar System for $326.50. Here you’ll get a premium soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and two wireless surround speakers with the surround experience being powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Using eARC, you can pass through 4K Dolby Vision (HDR) content through the soundbar to the TV with control over the sound system with your TV remote. In total, you’re looking at nine high-performance speakers that feature separate tweeters and woofers to provide “pristine clarity and rich sound.”

Be sure to swing by our home theater hub to find more deals on TVs, projectors, and more to upgrade your entertainment center. Right now we’re tracking a deal on the 2022 model Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR X90K 4K HDR Full Array LED Google TV for $1,198 which is more than $400 off the going price and a new Amazon low. PlayStation 5 owners will benefit from this TV with the exclusive ability to play at 120Hz alongside input lag as low as 8.5ms.

Polk Dolby Atmos Home Speaker Bundle features:

COMPACT BOOKSHELF SPEAKER PAIR – Enjoy lifelike sound from movies, games, and music with Polk Monitor XT15 that features a 1″ Tweeter & a 5.25″ Dynamically Balanced Woofer for rich, clear audio, an open mid-range and punchy bass in an immersive soundstage

COMPACT CENTER CHANNEL SPEAKER – Enjoy focused, crystal-clear dialogues and dynamic, hi-res sound with Polk Monitor XT30 that features a 1″ Tweeter & (2) 5.25″ Dynamically Balanced Woofer for smooth mid-range and effortless bass in an immersive soundstage

HIGH-EFFICIENCY TOWER SPEAKER – The Polk Monitor XT60 features a 1″ Tweeter, a 6.5″ Dynamically Balanced Woofer and (2) 6.5″ Passive Radiators that deliver smooth mid-range and impactful bass in an immersive soundstage for your movies, TV & music

